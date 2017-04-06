Thailand’s 2017 constitution officially promulgated

BANGKOK,(NNT) – His Majesty the King officially endorsed the 2017 Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand at the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall.

The royal presentation of constitution is a royal tradition which has been passed down from the reign of King Rama VII, when Thailand established a constitutional monarchy in 1932. Including the 2017 charter, Thailand has enacted 20 constitutions.

Today marks another historic day, as His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will performed the ceremony of promulgation for the 2017 Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand. Many administrative and governmental issues are expected to become clearer, especially the next elections.

The Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) must complete 10 draft organic acts within 240 days, or by November 2017. Then the National Legislative Assembly will deliberate the draft acts within 60 days, or by January 2018.

After the organic acts become law, a period of 150 days will be needed to campaigning and elections. The elections are likely to take place during mid-2018, or no later than November 2018.