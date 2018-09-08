Thailand prepares for ASEAN Summit 2019

Bangkok, 6th September 2018 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Thailand is ready to assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year.

At a press conference today, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Busadee Santipitak indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Don Pramudwinai and other senior officials will follow the order of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider measures to support member states in creating an ASEAN brand that reflects the regions fundamental values. The representative noted that Thailand has played important roles in ASEAN. However, the region is facing new challenges, so it should step up its efforts to strengthen and unite the bloc.

Ms. Busadee then stated that Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Kobsak Pootrakul, has discussed ways to publicize the ASEAN Summit next year. The committee has set out its plans to launch an official website and a debut video that will be shown in the handover ceremony of the ASEAN chairmanship in November. They have agreed to work on raising public awareness of ASEAN and the upcoming summit in 2019 through all channels.

The spokesperson explained that the outcomes of the two meetings will be reported to the premier soon, as Thailand will officially assume the chairmanship on January 1st, 2019.