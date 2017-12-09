THAI awarded eighth Best Long-haul Airline by Telegraph travel website

Bangkok – Thai Airways International has won a Best Long-haul Airlines award from the website-based Telegraph poll conducted with readers.

Acting THAI President Usanee Sangsingkeo revealed the Thai flag carrier was named the eighth Best Long-haul Airline in the Telegraph Travel Awards 2017 following a survey conducted with some 90,000 website viewers during August – October 2017.

She said the award would generate pride to the airline as it indicated excellent services for its passengers, adding that THAI will continue to improve them to maximize passengers’ comfort and satisfaction.

Telegraph is a UK-based travel website with 27 million viewers worldwide, and is the 10th most visited website in the world. The Telegraph Travel Awards 2017 was conferred on basis of surveys with UK viewers in search of the best travel experiences from hotels, airlines, tourist destinations, cruises, ferry boats, trains, and travel agencies.