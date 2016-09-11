Thai athlete wins silver medal at Paralympic Games

A Thai wheelchair-racing athlete has won a silver model at the Paralympic Games 2016, giving Thailand its first silver medal in the international competition.

The 20-year-old Thai athlete Pongsakorn Paeyor won a silver medal in the men’s 100 meter T53 wheelchair race at the Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pongsakorn’s performance took 14.8 seconds, giving him second place over a Chinese racer by only 0.05 second.

The gold medal winner of the race was Canadian racer Brent Lakatos who completed the race in 14.44 seconds.