Provinces commemorate passing of His Majesty the late King

Thailand – Provinces across Thailand held volunteer activities over the weekend to commemorate the passing of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

More than 500 people converged at Wat Saeng Siri Tham in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province to beautify the landscape, clean the monastery, prune bushes, and remove rubbish from the area, as part of the “Altruistic Heart: We Love Doing Good” campaign initiated by HM King Rama X to commemorate the passing of his late father.

In Kanchanaburi province, soldiers from the 9th Infantry Division, together with local people, on Saturday joined the Altruistic Heart: We Love Doing Good campaign to spruce up residential areas in Don Chedi district.

In Chai Nat province, Governor Ronnapop Luengpairoj presided over a ceremony to hand over cows and buffaloes to 34 rice farmers, as part of the Royal Cattle-Buffalo Bank for Farmers project.

In Nakhon Phanom, the Provincial Waterworks Authority visited local communities to offer free plumbing services and advice on water use efficiency.

In the southern province of Yala, students from Yala Rajabhat University took part in a volunteer project to clean canals and ditches. Students said they were happy to be able to express their loyalty and love to the late monarch through such good deeds.