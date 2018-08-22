Provinces along Yom River put on alert as flooding in Nan begins to resolve

Nan – Flooding triggered by rains in Thailand’s Nan province have begun to subside as provinces along the Yom River have been warned to watch out for intermittent overflows.

Flooding in Nan has begun to reduce with vehicles now able to use major roads once again and many households beginning the cleanup of their homes. Water pumping trucks, dispatched from Chiang Rai, have been instructed to move on to other areas in need.

Authorities and volunteers have used fire trucks to cleanup Nan municipality, removing mud and debris from official buildings and collecting waste.

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) Director Anon Sanitwong Na Ayuthaya reported that 4,800 hectares of land in Nan province were hit by flooding, mostly in low lying areas and farmland. He noted that, while current flooding is reducing, a large volume of water from the north may still hit the province over the coming two to three days.

Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Director-General, Thongplew Kongchan, disclosed that a plan to manage the Yom River is being implemented after heavy rains in Phrae province swelled the waterway. Sukhothai province has already seen a volume of water measured at 850 million cubic meters per second pass through its Srisachanalai district. Steps have been taken to clear a path for the mass of water and it is to be drained into canals and streams.

Governors of provinces along the Yom River have been told to prepare water pumps and other equipment and to keep residents informed of the situation.