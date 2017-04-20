Property developers show more confidence in property sales

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Real Estate Information Center says the Current Situation Index (CSI) in real estate in Bangkok and its vicinity improved for the first time in the first quarter of this year.

Acting Director of the Real Estate Information Center Wichai Viratkapan revealed that the CSI in the first quarter of 2017 increased from the previous quarter by 0.7 to 54.2 points.

It is also the first time the increase was recorded since it plunged in the three previous quarters. Wichai claimed higher property sales in the past and employment rates contributed to the rising index.

As for the Expectations Index (EI), it has gone from 60.2 in the last quarter of 2016 to 65.1 in the first quarter of this year. It is also the first time the EI increased after it fell in the two previous quarters.

The higher EI also indicates that property developers have gained more confidence in future property sales and are likely to launch new housing and condominium projects in the next six months.