Pornpetch suggests Govt maintain order in online election campaigns

Bangkok – National Legislative Assembly (NLA) President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, has suggested the government devise measures to regulate online election campaigns ahead of the general polls.

The assembly speaker has urged the administration to add a section to the Cyber Security Bill in order to make sure online election campaigns are carried out within the confines of the law. The bill is currently being vetted by the Council of State.

Cybercrime is getting easier to commit, according to Pornpetch, noting that the ease of committing crime online demonstrates the need for policing to tackle cyber challenges.

Pornpetch also suggested the government be specific when it comes to drafting cybercrime related regulations, making sure there are no legal loopholes that could be exploited.

In doing so, he said the administration must be careful not to violate the rights of law-abiding citizens and members of the news media.