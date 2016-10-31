Pokemon Go characters in Thailand wear black ribbon to pay tribute to HM King

Many Pokemon Go fans in Thailand are thrilled and appreciate by the decision of Niantic Inc Company to add a black ribbon on all Pokemon characters to pay tribute to HM King Bhumibol.

A fan who goes by the name Yotsathon Hnataweewattana posted a message in his Facebook page on Saturday he just found out that the character he chose to play the augmented reality game has a black ribbon attached to the right side of its attire.

Yotsathon said he asked other Pokemon Go fans abroad whether the characters they chose to use to play the game had a black ribbon on their shirts or not and they answered negative.

It appeared that only Pokemon Go fans in Thailand were privy to black ribbon. But overseas fans can have the black ribbon too if they switch the language used to play into Thai.