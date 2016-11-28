November 26 sets the record of the highest number of people paying tribute to HM the King

A total of 45,259 people paid tribute to the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall in the Grand Palace on Saturday November 26 – the highest number in a single day since the Bureau of the Royal Household has allowed members of the public to get into the throne hall to pay their final respect to their beloved Monarch.

Lt-Gen Pongsawat Pannachit, deputy commander of the First Army Region, said that, on the same day, a total of 144,073 people went to Sanam Luang to pay tribute to the late King, but only 45,259 were allowed to enter the Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall.

Because there were many more people showed up during weekends, making them having to wait for hours before being allowed into the Grand Palace, the general suggested that they should come on weekdays which would be more convenient for them and they would not have to wait for long hours.

Lt-Gen Pongsawat said that, after January 20 which marks the 100th day of the passing of the King, the chanting of prayers by monks would be halved from four times in a day and this would give more time for members of the public to pay tribute to the late King.