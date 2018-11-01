Narathiwat reports more measles cases

Narathiwat – Narathiwat Provincial Public Health Official Wiset Sirinthornsophon said the southern province has had an increase in measles cases, with the number of patients between 1 January 2018 and 25 October 2018 recorded at 71 without any fatality.

The epidemic goes in keeping with the situation in Pattani (200 cases) and in Yala where about 500 cases have been reported.

The epidemic in Narathiwat is mainly affecting infants up to 12 years old.

The infection rate increased noticeably in Narathiwat in September, during which time 11 new cases were reported, as opposed to the average figure of only four cases per month. Another 28 patients have been reported in October in seven out of the province’s 13 districts.

Measles can be contracted through the physical contact with mucus or saliva of infected persons and can be prevented with vaccination.

The provincial public health office is currently offering vaccinations to children aged under 15 years and is calling upon parents to have their children vaccinated upon the opening of a new school term on 1 November.

District offices have been requested to survey their populations and find unvaccinated children, especially those in remote areas where the provincial public health office may be able to provide on-site vaccination if requested.