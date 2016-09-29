Ministry of Public Health: 2 microcephaly cases not caused by Zika

The Ministry of Public Health confirms there are four infants with microcephaly in Thailand but lab tests show that the birth defects of two of the infants are not caused by the Zika virus.

Minister of Public Health M.D. Piyaskol Sakolsattayathon said the ministry was still waiting for the lab results for the other two babies. One of them has yet to be born but an ultrasound scan found that it has microcephaly, said the minister. The other one was born with an unusually small head but it was still unconfirmed whether the infant’s microcephaly was caused by the virus, he added.

On 30 September, the ministry will invite obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics and virology experts to discuss measures to protect pregnant women from the Zika disease.

From 17-23 September there were 35 confirmed new Zika patients. All of them were found in provinces where a Zika infection had already been reported.