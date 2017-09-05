Launch of waste management learning center in Lamphun

LAMPHUN – The Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP) has opened a waste management learning center in Ban Nam Phu Community in Lamphun province.

DEQP Director-General Sakol Thinakul presided over the opening ceremony of the waste management learning center in Pasak sub-district. The ceremony was witnessed by local government officials and residents.

Sakol said the objective of the waste management learning center is to educate interested individuals and nearby communities about waste management, and to reduce the amount of waste to zero.

There are 10 stations within the learning center where people can learn about community rules, the work of the community financial institution, how to recycle plastic, how to treat toxic waste, how to make fertilizers, and how to produce alternative energy.