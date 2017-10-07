Largest dinosaur fossil yet found in Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum – The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has revealed the largest fossil of a herbivore dinosaur to be found in Chaiyaphum province.

According to DMR Director-General Niwat Maneekut, the long front leg and hind leg bones of a sauropod were found in Nong Bua Rawe district. Upon initial examination, the bones appear to belong to a Phuwiangosaurus Sirindhornae, one of many long-necked sauropods. The species was named in tribute to Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Twenty more fossilized bones, believed to be from the same dinosaur, have been also found. The DMR is currently trying to turn the area in Nong Bua Rawe district into a legal research site for archaeologists. The area could potentially become a tourist site and a learning center in the future.