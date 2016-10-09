Government scrambles water management and flood relief efforts

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The government is ready to provide relief measures to assist flood affected farmers, while all authorities are scrambling to brace for floods, says the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has mentioned during his talk show program, Return happiness to the people, about solutions to water management. From field observations to study the flooding situation at Ayutthaya and Chainat, authorities had been assigned proactive policies to handle flood crises and encourage all sectors to become involved in water management.

The government has prepared aid measures to help the affected public, including urgent measures and post-flood relief to help the general public in a timely manner.

To avoid conflict, which often arises after flood disasters, the increase or decrease of water flow release is to be proceeded with great precaution.

The government stands ready to provide support and relief to the farmers who are affected from inundation. Meanwhile, authorities will also have to deal with retaining water for the drought season, as precipitation in areas above the dam are beginning to recede.

The Prime Minister urges the general public to closely follow weather reports, as monsoon winds will be passing into Thailand during this period.