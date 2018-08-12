EEC investments jump by 122% during this year’s first half

Bangkok – The combined value of investments on the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project has increased by 122 percent during the first half of 2018.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee to follow up on the project’s developments, which are progressing according to plan.

The committee acknowledged the value of investment on the EEC project during January – June 2018 worth some 180 billion baht, which accounted for a 122 percent increase year-on-year.

The committee was briefed on the progress in four infrastructure projects, including the airport connector high-speed rail project where 31 private firms from seven countries were interested to co-invest.

They approved the expansion of the project from U-Tapao Airport to Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat which is now under the feasibility studies and design phase.

Meanwhile, the aircraft maintenance center project at U-Tapao Airport will be releasing a co-investment invitation to private firms by September, while feasibility studies for the 3rd phase expansion of Laem Chabang port, and the study on investment formats for the 3rd phase expansion of Mab Ta Phut Industrial Port are currently underway.

The committee also approved the establishment of a committee to select private firms to co-invest in the digital and innovative industrial park development project, and acknowledged the progress of the vocational curriculum design to meet the industrial needs in the EEC as arranged by Pearson company.