Culture Ministry calls for return of ancient Thai artifacts

Bangkok – The Ministry of Culture is speeding up the process for the return of ancient Thai artifacts from overseas.

The ministry’s ad hoc committee has called for the repatriation of artifacts that originated from Thailand and recently acknowledged the verification of 14 ancient items currently in the possession of the Honolulu Museum of Art in the United States. These items include a pre-historic bell made of bronze, and a Buddha statue from Ayutthaya era.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has called for cooperation with Thailand to verify 69 further artifacts, all from pre-historic age and believed to originate from Thailand that are currently stored in museums in the United States. They include bronze bracelets and painted pottery items.