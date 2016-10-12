Compensation for rice crops from flood increased to 3,000 baht per household

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to increase the compensation for damage to rice crops by flood from 1,000 baht to 3,000 baht per each household.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha also said that the government was considering how to help owners of farmland which was used as water retention area to absorb excess water discharged from dams by the Royal Irrigation Department.

He asked members of the public to understand the government that it cannot afford to help every flood victim even if the government wants to help. He also noted that most of the flooded farmland are located outside the protection of flood walls and, hence, flooded every now and then during the monsoon season.

The prime minister went on saying that, in the near future, the government would regulate the farming sector to ensure there is enough water for farmers for cultivation.

Farmers, for instance, should not start cultivation at the same time throughout the country because, in such a case, there may not be enough water for all of them.