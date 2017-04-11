Commerce Ministry to hold “Back to School” campaign

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce, together with various manufacturers, retailers, and department stores, will hold a back-to-school campaign from April 27th – May 14th, offering 20 – 80% discounts on uniforms, stationary and other school supplies.

According to Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade Nantawan Sakuntanak, the campaign is a collaboration with several department stores and retailers nationwide aimed at easing the financial burden of parents, as the new school term approaches.

Major school uniform suppliers, such as Nomjitt Manufacturing Ltd., Samothong Garment Co. Ltd. and Somjainuk Student Uniform Ltd. Partnership, have expressed readiness to participate in the campaign.

Similarly, the Business Organization of the Office of the Welfare Promotion Commission for Teachers and Educational Personnel, the government school supplier, has stated that it will shave another 10% off its products’ retail prices during the campaign.

