BOI approves 160 billion baht in investment

Bangkok, 14th September 2018 – The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has approved 160 billion baht’s worth of investment with 150 billion baht going to Thai Oil Plc in support of its aspirations to create a transport hub and aviation city.

The latest meeting of the BOI board was chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha and discussed four investment projects worth a combined 160 billion baht. The board approved investment in Thai Oil Plc, which plans to create a complete fuel production facility in Chonburi province and improve its raw fuel processing operation to produce the jet fuel and diesel it needs to establish a transport hub and aviation city in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Investment was also approved for Nava Nakorn Electricity Generating Company Limited, which is to set up a 60 Megawatt and 10 tons of steam per hour natural gas electricity production plant, to improve the nation’s energy capability. Global Power Synergy Co Ltd similarly received support to establish a 57 Megawatt and 70 tons of steam per hour plant.

The last tranche of funding was devoted to investment in diesel engine efficiency improvement efforts, with the intention of elevating the Thai automotive industry.