Authentic Ayutthaya revived at Japanese Village’s Virtual Reality Street Museum

Ayutthaya, 22nd February 2018 – Thailand and Japan are jointly celebrating the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations with a Virtual Reality Street Museum at the Japanese Village in Ayutthaya province.

Created as an integral part of a permanent exhibition and multimedia of “Yamada Nagamasa (Okya Senabhimuk) and Thaothongkeepma” in the exhibition hall next to Chao Phraya River, the Virtual Reality Street Museum features an innovative experiential showcase and was complemented by historic information about the former capital of Ayutthaya, the roles of the Japanese Village, and international fabric of society at the height of the Ayutthaya era.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said: “TAT joined the Thai-Japan Association, Japan Chamber of Commerce Bangkok, and 20 leading Thai and Japanese organisations to deepen the meaningful relationship between the two countries.

“Ayutthaya is one of Thailand’s most visited destinations, with both Thais and international guests appreciating the rich tapestry of Thai heritage that is brought to life in the area. The Virtual Reality Street Museum at the Japanese Village will be a valuable addition to this, by bringing history into the 21st century.”

The newly-opened Virtual Reality Street Museum provides visitors with an immersive VR Theatre equipped with the latest VR Scope Technology, offering a spectacular 360-degree view of historic Ayutthaya, which was considered one of the most important trading posts (or ports) connecting the East and the West by facilitating the exchange of trade, culture, politics and diplomacy.

With Ayutthaya and the Japanese Village at the heart of the exhibition showcase, the advanced technology portrays an engaging story through 96 million pixel resolution computer graphics, which depicts the naval trade journey of Yamada Nagamasa that established the relationship with the 17th century Siamese Kingdom, and set the foundations for the flourishing relationship today.

Through the Street Museum’s technology, visitors can scan a QR code with their handheld devices; such as smartphones and tablets to enjoy the vast landscape of the Japanese Village today and from the 17th century through virtual reality on their screens, with audio guides also available in three languages: Thai, Japanese and English.

TAT is also supporting the VR Street Museum by providing a glimpse into the Ayutthaya way of life. Experiential market life is on display inviting visitors to enjoy an Ayutthaya culinary experience inspired by recipes of the renowned Thaothongkeepma (Marie Guimar) – who was a cook in the court of King Narai the Great; such as, Thong Yip, Thong Yot, and Foi Thong.

With the Virtual Reality Street Museum now open, tourists can easily add this immersive technological experience to their historic Ayutthaya itinerary.