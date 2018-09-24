Aranyaprathet customs blocks goods smuggling from Cambodia

Sa Kaeo – Aranyaprathet customs officers along with immigration police officials set up a checkpoint Sunday at Aranyaprathet Border Crossing to suppress smugglers of illicit substances and goods at the Thailand-Cambodia border.

The customs officials spotted a suspicious vehicle with a Thai license plate, reported to belong to a casino in Poi Pet and used to transport VIP customerscrossing the Thailand-Cambodia border. They then stopped the vehicle for inspection.

From the inspection, they found illegally imported cigarettes hidden under the driver’s seat, which could result in a 140,000 baht fine. The officials will press charges on the driver found with the illicit shipment.

The officials then spotted a trolley carrying big bags left unaccompanied for two hours under the customs office. The officials proceeded to inspect the bags in which shoe soles used to make counterfeit goods imitating various brands were found. Customs officials will further investigate this case and press charges on any persons involved.