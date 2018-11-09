Scout leaders train in Sriracha

The Thailand National Defense College hosted training for the 61st batch of scout leaders.

College director Lt. Gen. Kachajon Nilkamhang chaired the Oct. 29 opening ceremony at Vajiravudh Scout Camp in Sriracha.

Thailand National Defense College hosted the training for five days to give a chance for students to get to know others and promote unity as they will be working together with scouts.

In all, 284 students took part, learning to be leaders through sacrifice, patience, love and unity and bring knowledge gained to benefit and develop the country.

Kachajon said that scouting is a beneficial activity bringing peace to society. Overall, it will bring stability to the country to develop personnel to have physical, intelligent, mental and moral development. (CPRD)