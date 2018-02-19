Street peddlers, homeless rousted from Pattaya Beach

By PPRD
3
1382
Municipal officers were out Feb. 7 near the Hard Rock Hotel fining peddlers hawking their wares to passing tourists.
Municipal officers were out Feb. 7 near the Hard Rock Hotel fining peddlers hawking their wares to passing tourists.

PATTAYA – A group of street vendors discovered that Pattaya hasn’t forgotten about its ban on peddlers.

More than seven months after the last big confrontation between the city and independent sellers, municipal officers were out again Feb. 7 near the Hard Rock Hotel fining peddlers hawking their wares to passing tourists.

For nearly a year ending in July 2017, Pattaya was at virtual war with street vendors who had worked beaches and shopping malls for decades. Heavy fines were exacted, and repeated sweeps launched by municipal officers backed by soldiers.

The campaign worked, for a while. As is so often the case in Pattaya, big initiatives receive little follow up. But peddlers who thought they could go back to their old ways found out the new boss in Pattaya is not the same as the old boss.

Deputy Mayor Bandit Kunnajukr inspected the area and next sent the city hall officers to roust homeless people squatting under walkways or begging from mats on the sidewalk.

Homeless people taken into custody were sent to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.

Before calling it a day, Bandit also had officers measure plots being used by beach chair vendors, forcing those spreading out beyond their legal limits to move.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • cdnski12

    Mayor Bandit seems to be a bit of a meanie, picking on the defenseless destitute street people. Yes they are a bit of a hassle, but I’ve never been really offended by them.
    Mayor Bandit should concentrate on the sewer effluent entering the sea off Pattaya.

  • Carlos Dangerously

    If they really want to improve the quality of life for tourists, start confiscating motorbikes with excessively loud mufflers.

  • Fred Flinstone

    Just a part of being in the “least miserable” economy for four years. I am impressed that anyone could be found willing to sell products on the street given that things are so very “not miserable” for the Thai nation.