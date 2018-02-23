Soi Buakhao’s leaning pole ignored for decade

PATTAYA – A leaning power pole in Pattaya has sparked worries of its collapse and electrocutions.

The wayward pole, located in front of the Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao, is nothing new. It’s been leaning for 10 years, locals said. But its decline has seemed more perilous lately, fueled by the multitude of electric and utility lines attached to it.

Despite its longtime, worrisome condition, neither the Provincial Electricity Authority or any utility company or government agency has seen fit to fix it.

A fried chicken vendor nearby said wires occasionally get torn to the ground, either by passing trucks or big storms. She said the pole has proved a sort of tourist attraction, with amazed visitors marveling that someone hasn’t yet been killed.