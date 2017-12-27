Pattaya tightens security for New Year’s

PATTAYA – Authorities plan to tighten security across Pattaya to ensure everyone has a happy New Year’s celebration.

Pol. Maj. Jirawat Sukontasap, head of the city hall’s municipal police, told the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association meeting Dec. 13 at the Green Park Hotel that checkpoints will be set up across the city to search for weapons and drugs, and to breathalyze drivers to prevent drunk driving.

Service tables also will be set up in busy areas such as Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier and Beach Road where tourists can obtain info or report problems.

Marine Department Director Eakarat Kantaro said sea rescue squads will be on standby around the clock to respond to emergencies at sea via the 199 emergency number. The department, he added, has coordinated its response with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and local hospitals.

Pattaya Police crime-suppression deputy chief Pol. Cap. Pallop Ringrod said more patrols will be dispatched to high-risk areas and that officers would be extremely strict on drunk-driving offenses.

He said police also would stop tourists to provide advice on keeping safe, such as by not flaunting jewelry and to be careful with handbags.