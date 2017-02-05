Pattaya lifts ban on sales booths during beach festivals

Pattaya authorities have lifted a ban on beachfront sales booths during events that promote tourism, but promised to reinstate the ban if vendors abuse the privilege.

Teerasak Jatupong, director of Peace and Security Department chaired a Jan. 23 meeting with City Councilman and Pattaya Business and Tourism Association President Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn and representatives from food, beverage, culture, arts and tourism groups to debate the reprieve imposed on beachfront sales booths last year.

The officials pointed out that the Ministry of Interior in 2003 had permitted a safe area for vendor sales on public property to promote tourism and projects related to art and culture.

The Pattaya City Council last year had imposed a blanket ban on beachfront sales during festivals, citing traffic woes and tourist complaints. Under the prohibition, only vendors with permits and trading licenses were allowed.

Lifting of the ban will allow booths to be set up for the Feb. 3-5 International Art Festival as well as March’s Pattaya Music Festival and November’s International Fireworks Festival.

The committee warned, however, that this “clemency” was on a trial basis only. Should vendors create a nuisance of themselves or should fights or other violence occur, it will be quickly revoked.