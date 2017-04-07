Pattaya leaders want to turn back clock on Songkran

By Jetsada Homklin
3
4679

Pattaya officials say they will attempt to turn back the clock to gentler times when the Thai New Year meant solemn tradition, not water guns, with a nine-day festival on Walking Street.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat led a March 27 planning meeting for Pattaya’s official Songkran Festival on the South Pattaya nightlife strip April 12-20.

Put on your wellies, it’s that time of year. Pattaya’s official Songkran Festival begins this coming week with a nine-day festival on Walking Street April 12-20. Pattaya officials say they will attempt to turn back the clock to gentler times when the Thai New Year meant solemn tradition, not water guns, although history suggests they may have their work cut out for them. Officially, Songkran runs April 13-15 throughout most of Thailand, and April 17-18 here in Pattaya/Naklua.
Activities such as food offerings, pouring water on Buddha images, and making sand pagodas will be organized each of the nine days. The city wants Walking Street businesses to decorate their storefronts and have employees dress in traditional costume for the festival.

“If you think back to old times, some of you might not be able to imagine how Songkran was. But if you visit Pattaya this Songkran, you will clearly see. We will be back to the Thai way of living and Thai traditions of the past,” Pinit claimed.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat (right) and city manager Wuthipol Charoenpol (left) chair a meeting to try for the first time to change the style of Pattaya’s Songkran Festival to retro Thai culture.
History suggests otherwise. Based on the video-documented Songkrans of prior years, the only tradition normally upheld on Walking Street for nine days was that of water warriors in skimpy clothing soaking every living thing from morning until night.

  • Mike

    Look at the age of people who play songkran, then look at the people trying to shut it down. Stay at home, drink tea and manicure your front lawn with scissors you old farts! Let us have our fun

    • private pile

      Yeah people soon forget what it was like being young and up for a water fight. But I would like to see it safer. say I see some guy on holiday having fun in songkram next minute he was a road pizza messed my head up for days but the bars opposite were back to normal 5 mins later. ..1 statement from a passing katoy then bundled his remains in and old Toyota estate car off to be weighed and booked… need to ban motorbikes in the city for the festival in ideal world .. hard when pattaya needs motorbikes like London needs the underground.

  • Geordie

    If this is true then it is great news. Apart from a few tourists and bar girls having drunken fun nobody I know I know here likes Songkran. Many do leave for 10 days or more if they can afford it.
    Not many people have a problem with the big day at the end when loads of Thais come into town and the place goes mad. By all means keep that as it is easily avoided for 1 day if you don’t like it but stop please stop the throwing of water on the other 8-9 days. It is neither Thai tradition or fun for those on the receiving end of a random soaking.