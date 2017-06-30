Pattaya Beach goes ‘chair-free’ for 2 days

PATTAYA – Nature lovers rejoiced and beach umbrella lovers moaned after Pattaya imposed “chair-free Thursday” for the rest of June and July while Jomtien and Pattaya beaches are given a face lift.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri announced the start of the new policy to clear Pattaya Beach of all chairs both Wednesday and Thursday starting June 21.

He said the two-day holiday will allow the city to level the beach and restore its surface for weekends.

Vendors are required to remove all their property Tuesday nights and not bring them back until Friday. There will be no more storing them under the trees.

Chairs, umbrellas and others will also be inspected regularly to meet the safety standards required.

Furthermore, officials decided that all beach vendors will have to draw a raffle ticket which to receive a number for a different location.

For Pattaya Beach, the raffle will take place on Aug. 2 while Jomtien Beach will draw on Aug. 9.

The drawing will take place once a year and ends the monopoly influential families have had on beach chair franchises. With more applicants than spaces available, it is inevitable some vendors who for years have operated on the beach will be shut out.