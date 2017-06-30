Pattaya Beach goes ‘chair-free’ for 2 days

By Jetsada Homklin
Beach chair vendors are now forced to take two days off a week during June and July while Jomtien and Pattaya beaches are given a face lift.
PATTAYA – Nature lovers rejoiced and beach umbrella lovers moaned after Pattaya imposed “chair-free Thursday” for the rest of June and July while Jomtien and Pattaya beaches are given a face lift.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri announced the start of the new policy to clear Pattaya Beach of all chairs both Wednesday and Thursday starting June 21.

He said the two-day holiday will allow the city to level the beach and restore its surface for weekends.

Vendors are required to remove all their property Tuesday nights and not bring them back until Friday. There will be no more storing them under the trees.

Chairs, umbrellas and others will also be inspected regularly to meet the safety standards required.

Furthermore, officials decided that all beach vendors will have to draw a raffle ticket which to receive a number for a different location.

For Pattaya Beach, the raffle will take place on Aug. 2 while Jomtien Beach will draw on Aug. 9.

The drawing will take place once a year and ends the monopoly influential families have had on beach chair franchises. With more applicants than spaces available, it is inevitable some vendors who for years have operated on the beach will be shut out.

  • Jan Willem de Lindvanwijngaard

    Two more ridiculous ideas that nobody likes but nobody dares to protest. “Nature lovers rejoiced’??? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA pls provide a source. Such nonsense. When they forced the beach chair operators to close on Wednesday, the excuse was they needed time to clean the beach each week. I have never seen them do that even once. The beach chair operators, in contrast, clean the beach every day. Two days empty will mean a filthier beach and even worse economy.

    The ‘lottery’ is weird. Many beach operators have a large following of steady customers who won’t be able to find them back.

    Why does this mayor keep providing radical solutions to problems that do not exist?