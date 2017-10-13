Pattaya bars told to tone it down during October

Pattaya’s rollicking entertainment industry has been told to tone things down until after this month’s cremation of HM the late King.

Banglamung District Chief issued an advisory letter to bars and other entertainment venues around the area Oct. 7 asking for cooperation in turning down the volume, postpone outdoor events and curb dancing as a proper show of respect until the end of the royal mourning period for King Rama IX.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

The mourning period officially ends Oct. 27, but authorities asked for subdued proceedings throughout this month.

Live bands and outdoor parties should be canceled and indoor frivolity should be done “appropriately”. Staff working outdoors, such as door girls on Walking Street, should also dress reservedly during this period, the notice said.

Banglamung authorities have coordinated with police to get the word out and are promising stiff repercussions for any failing to “cooperate”.