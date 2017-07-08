New immigration boss vows deep investigation of expats

PATTAYA – The newly appointed head of the Chonburi Immigration Office said anyone applying for long-term visas would be thoroughly investigated.

Pol. Col. Songprode Siri­sukha was introduced as the new Pattaya area immigration chief June 27. Pol. Maj. Satawat Srirattanapong was named deputy in the annual reshuffle.

Songprode told his new staff he intends to dedicate his work and commitments toward the security of visitors to Pattaya and the surrounding areas.

Part of that will be ensuring that those on long-term visas are safe to have in the country. Therefore, people who are requesting a long-stay permit will be thoroughly investigated for the safety of the community and the nation, he said.

He added that illegal immigrants and international criminals will also be a priority.

Songprode is said to be a laid-back person with a friendly personality. His policy will be to provide services and welcome visitors with open arms as if they were family, staffers said.