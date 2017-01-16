Military targets 2nd Road parking, pavement woes

Having wiped out street vendors on Beach Road, speedboats at Bali Hai and various minor public-land encroachers, the army now is setting its sights on Second Road, eyeing changes to parking and pavement.

Col. Popanan Luangpanuwat, commander of the National Council for Peace and Order in Banglamung, and Pattaya City Council members walked Second Road from South to Central roads Jan. 5, rattling off suggested development ideas to Land Transport Department and police officials.

The most-obvious problem – one well-known to anyone who actually drives Second Road themselves – was the poor condition of the roadway, with its many potholes, unintended speed bumps and misaligned manhole covers.

The military boss also noted that the sois connected to Second Road are sloped, but in the wrong direction, which exacerbates flooding.

He suggested that the entire Second Road network might need extensive resurfacing.

The soldiers also pointed out the parking chaos, with cars stopped anywhere they wanted and left unmolested by traffic police.

Curb painting and a total reregulation of parking could be in the works, authorities hinted.

Estimates were made for possible bus stops for public transport along the road for a better traffic flow as well as motorbike parking zones.

All the suggestions will be compiled and discussed at a future meeting.