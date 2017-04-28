Masseuses say Jomtien club has boosted business

The majority of masseuses on Jomtien Beach are happy they united as a club, saying it ensures better service for customers and less problems for themselves.

Last year the massage workers formed the Jomtien Beach Thai Massage Club to comply with Pattaya regulations and self-police the previously free-wheeling sector. Now on each zone on Jomtien, masseuses wear colored shirts and number to give confidence to tourists that their services are legitimate.

The club holds monthly meetings to advise members on new rules and discuss problems encountered or discovered. Standard rates of 300 baht an hour are charged and members caught overcharging, stealing from customers or using drugs are suspended or expelled.

Mai Wongin, a club board member, said that since establishment of the club, members can garner more trust from tourists. In the past, masseuses must walk around to find customers.

Now, however, tourists are the ones calling for service.

Consequently, each massager can earn more money and doesn’t have to walk long distances to find customers.

Moreover, the club has had a positive impact on its members. For example, a support fund is provided in case of illness or accident.