High season in full swing in Pattaya

It’s beginning to look a lot like high season.

Good weather in Pattaya and winter storms in Europe have meant busy days on local beaches and shopping malls, with big crowds at both places indicating the city is having a good high season so far.

Pattaya Beach was particularly busy Dec. 18 while Jomtien remained steady. Beach vendors were doing great business all around, with people preferring the shade of umbrellas and enjoying foot massages. Friends and families were everywhere and the sea was dotted with swimmers and jet skiers.

Of course, it’s Christmastime, so if Pattaya is going to be busy, it’s going to be in the latter half of December. Vendors and hoteliers can only hope the trend continues once 2018 has been rung in.

For now, people appear to be enjoying the festive season, with Pattaya’s bar and bistros decorated accordingly. The malls are busy as well, as people buy those last-minute items for Santa’s sack.