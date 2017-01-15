Expansion eyed for Jomtien boat ramp

By Urasin Khantaraphan
2
1180

The Soi 11 speedboat ramp could be expanded and a new tourist attraction built in Jomtien following a survey by military and Pattaya officials.

Col. Popanan Luangpanuwat, commander of the National Council for Peace and Order in Banglamung, led Pattaya City Council and other government officials on a survey of Jomtien Beach Jan. 5 to check on the progress of speedboat operations.

Col. Popanan Luangpanuwat, commander of the National Council for Peace and Order in Banglamung, reiterated that boat vendors in Jomtien must haul their boats with pickup trucks, not tractors.
Following the demolition of the Bali Hai Pier boat ramp, the Soi 11 launch area has become the primary location for speedboats to enter and leave the sea.

As a result, the ramp might be doubled in size to 60 meters to handle all the traffic.

However, local residents are still complaining about owners using tractors to haul their watercraft over land. The army chief reiterated that vendors must haul their boats with pickup trucks using trailers.

While in the area, the delegation also scoped out eight rai of vacant land around a lake on Soi 14 off Jomtien Second Road.

The officials said they would like to develop the land, possibly by creating a public park and garden around the lake with an eye toward making it another tourist attraction.

Others suggested instead making the lake a rainwater reservoir to help curb flooding in the area.
The ideas will be discussed at a future meeting.

  • cdnski12

    It’s the parking of Boats, Trailers & Tow Vehicles on Beach Road that is the problem. Make the vehicles park Off Site in Vacant Lots and regulate their street parking to short term In/Out procedures. Yes, a few Policemen will be needed to supervise the parking. Collect the Administrative Costs from Launching Fees. The Pattaya Municipal Govt must accept responsibility for closing the Bali Hai Pier Boat Launch Ramp. They need to Step up to the Plate and get with an organized Boat Launch situation.

  • Me

    After they closed down the nightmare situation at Bali Hai pier in Pattaya a few months ago I have watched the madness come to this beautiful section of Jomtien beach to a certain extent and to read this is quite sad .

    “Following the demolition of the Bali Hai Pier boat ramp, the Soi 11 launch area has become the primary location for speedboats to enter and leave the sea.”

    From a beautiful beach spot to a toxic and busy marina what a shame but everything changes so enjoy what we still have for now but it’s much different than it was a few months ago much different .
    The beginning of the end for this area and beach