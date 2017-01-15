Expansion eyed for Jomtien boat ramp

The Soi 11 speedboat ramp could be expanded and a new tourist attraction built in Jomtien following a survey by military and Pattaya officials.

Col. Popanan Luangpanuwat, commander of the National Council for Peace and Order in Banglamung, led Pattaya City Council and other government officials on a survey of Jomtien Beach Jan. 5 to check on the progress of speedboat operations.

Following the demolition of the Bali Hai Pier boat ramp, the Soi 11 launch area has become the primary location for speedboats to enter and leave the sea.

As a result, the ramp might be doubled in size to 60 meters to handle all the traffic.

However, local residents are still complaining about owners using tractors to haul their watercraft over land. The army chief reiterated that vendors must haul their boats with pickup trucks using trailers.

While in the area, the delegation also scoped out eight rai of vacant land around a lake on Soi 14 off Jomtien Second Road.

The officials said they would like to develop the land, possibly by creating a public park and garden around the lake with an eye toward making it another tourist attraction.

Others suggested instead making the lake a rainwater reservoir to help curb flooding in the area.

The ideas will be discussed at a future meeting.