Dongtan Beach facelift expected to finish early

The renovation of Dongtan Beach is proceeding faster than scheduled with contractors predicting an early finish.

The Dongtan section of the 600-million-baht facelift of Jomtien Beach will see the road from the police box to the Rabbit Resort widened from five to seven meters wide, accompanied by a five-meter-wide footpath and 1,000 new trees.

Construction has been split into two zones, both of which have remained open to sun lovers. The ground work in Zone A is complete and new drainage laid out. Zone B is nearly complete, with contractors working on the road and sidewalk.

Completion of the Dongtan section is scheduled for January, but Nong Nooch Landscape & Design predicts the job will be finished sooner.

Work has not been without its hiccups, as beach users complained loudly about contractors removing all the trees at the start of the project. That was necessary to allow for the digging and laying of new drainage pipes. But Nong Nooch has peppered the area with artist renderings of the completed job to placate the critics.

Mokara Yawapee from the Pattaya Engineering Department, said the final touches on the project will see all-new lighting installed and the city has vowed to keep the area clean and tidy.