Club 4 raided again

A central Pattaya gentlemen’s club was raided for allegedly offering more than just drinks and conversation with the ladies.

Police and soldiers crashed through the door of Club 4 on Central Road Feb. 22 after a foreign undercover informant arranged a short-time liaison with a bargirl in an upstairs room.

Authorities found all four rooms upstairs occupied with customers.

Owner Chananuch Laokliew, 36, was arrested for offering sexual services and selling alcohol a license.

It was the second time Club 4 was raided.