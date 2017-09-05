Central Road dig on schedule

Now working around the clock, construction to submerge electricity and utility lines underground on Central Road moved into “phase 2”.

The second section of roadwork began in front of Harbor Mall on Aug. 22 where heavy machinery scraped and dug up the pavement and workers prepared to sink concrete housing for the wires.

The operation appears to be moving along on schedule, with barricades placed around workers as they move east on Central Road. Only work zones are closed to traffic and signs clearly point out detours.

Workers are now hammering away around the clock to finish as quickly as possible, but take off Friday-Sunday to allow heavy weekend traffic to move unimpeded.