Brassy inspection finds nothing to fear at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA – Authorities pronounced Pattaya’s marine-transport industry shipshape after a photogenic inspection at Bali Hai Pier.

Deputy Gov. Chaichan Iamcharoen was escorted on the tour of the South Pattaya jetty by Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong and the heads of Pattaya, Chon­buri and Pattaya tourist police, as well as plenty of cameras to get all the men in uniform.

The officials chatted with speedboat operators and made a cursory inspection of a couple boats’ engines and life jackets before proclaiming that their enforcement of safety laws had worked as no one was killed or injured over the New Year’s holiday.

Chaichan said he felt confident all operators were following the rules.

Police said, however, they will remain vigilant and prosecute any boat operator found not to be complying with the law.