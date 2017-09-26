Bali Hai renovation moving along

PATTAYA – The renovation of Bali Hai Pier appears more than half done and on schedule for completion before the international fleet show in November.

A tour of the South Pattaya jetty area Sept. 11 showed that contractor BS & BS Pattaya Ltd. had completed a new multipurpose area where the parking lot previously stood. Work on the pier’s central pavilion also appears complete.

Other areas of the pier are still being extended to accommodation the tens of thousands of people expected to attend the Nov. 13-22 fleet show each day. Roads leading into the pier also have been dug up and re-surfaced.

While work appears to be proceeding quickly, nearly half the job remains and the contractor has little room to spare. The contract ends on Nov. 10, just three days before the show begins.