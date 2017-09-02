Bali Hai Pier to close Nov. 19-20 for fleet show

Pattaya changed the days it plans to close Bali Hai Pier for the upcoming International Fleet Show to Nov. 19-20.

City hall originally told boat operators and pier-area businesses that normal operations would be suspended Nov. 17-18 to allow for the show’s parade of ships and the presence of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and foreign dignitaries.

The fleet show’s schedule continues to change, requiring modification of the plan for closing the pier.

In addition, authorities announced that Beach Road from Central Road southward would be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Nov. 19 for “security reasons”. Also affected will be Central and South Roads between Second and Beach roads.

Nov. 20 will see the main maritime display, with weapons demonstrations, rescue drills and more.

In all, the International Fleet Show will run Nov. 13-22.