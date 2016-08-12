4 months later, blacklisted Russian back in Pattaya

By Boonlua Chatree -
A Russian man blacklisted from Thailand in March for drug use was arrested again in Pattaya under an assumed name.

Seger Buchakov, blacklisted from Thailand in March for drug use, was arrested again in Pattaya under an assumed name.

Seger Buchakov, using a passport bearing the name Sergie Sibirskii, was taken into custody by Chonburi Immigration Office police around 7:20 a.m. Aug. 4 at his apartment on Pratamnak Road.

“Sibirskii”, 33, had been issued a tourist visa valid from May 22 to June 20, meaning the undercover Ruskie also had overstayed by six weeks.

Buchakov was arrested in March on drug offences, deported and blacklisted. But officers said he had been recognized by neighbors, who called immigration.

He was charged with both overstaying his visa and forging documents, and will again be deported.

  • antony

    don’t deport him give him a life sentence at the Bangkok Hilton with no parole as you know he will be back under a new name.

  • Chris

    I am with Anthony, bang him up in the Bangkok Hilton for a stretch, that should curb his appetite for Thailand a bit.

  • cdnski12

    Russians aren’t the most brilliant apples, in the barrel of the human species. They’ve tolerated being ruled for 100 years, by the stupid Communist Party … and are proud of it! Russians have every advantage in Natural Resources, Agriculture, Electric Power, Minerals & supposedly smart people. They should be the richest country in the world; but are one of the poorest; with an average annual income equal to that of India. How pathetic can you get? All thanks to COMMUNISM!