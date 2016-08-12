4 months later, blacklisted Russian back in Pattaya

A Russian man blacklisted from Thailand in March for drug use was arrested again in Pattaya under an assumed name.

Seger Buchakov, using a passport bearing the name Sergie Sibirskii, was taken into custody by Chonburi Immigration Office police around 7:20 a.m. Aug. 4 at his apartment on Pratamnak Road.

“Sibirskii”, 33, had been issued a tourist visa valid from May 22 to June 20, meaning the undercover Ruskie also had overstayed by six weeks.

Buchakov was arrested in March on drug offences, deported and blacklisted. But officers said he had been recognized by neighbors, who called immigration.

He was charged with both overstaying his visa and forging documents, and will again be deported.