Traffic lights work, but remain ignored due to police indifference

By Warapun Jaikusol
3
882
Pattaya authorities say traffic lights on Beach Road are fully functional but being ignored 40 percent of the time. Traffic Department Director Anuwat Thongkham said the much-maligned pedestrian-crossing lights do, in fact, all work, and “60-70 percent of the time” cars will stop for lights, but those moving at higher speeds blow right on through.
Pattaya authorities say traffic lights on Beach Road are fully functional but being ignored 40 percent of the time. Traffic Department Director Anuwat Thongkham said the much-maligned pedestrian-crossing lights do, in fact, all work, and “60-70 percent of the time” cars will stop for lights, but those moving at higher speeds blow right on through.

Pattaya authorities say traffic lights on Beach Road are fully functional but being ignored 40 percent of the time.

Traffic and transport officials said March 28 that the much-maligned pedestrian-crossing lights do, in fact, all work, but a lack of enforcement has allowed drivers to simply ignore them.

Seventeen of the 42 signals installed eight years ago are located on Beach Road as part of a 29-million-baht project. Last year, before the International Fleet Show, the city fixed the Beach and Second roads lights to give the many foreign visitors a good image of the city, but many of those away from spotlight were ignored and remain broken.

Traffic Department Director Anuwat Thongkham said 60-70 percent of the time cars will stop for lights, but those moving at higher speeds blow right on through.

Even Pattaya police have been guilty of ignoring red lights, as videos have shown over the years. The police force’s lack of enforcement has made drivers feel comfortable in doing the same.

Lights are green for pedestrians for about 20 seconds.

Traffic Department Director Anuwat Thongkham said 60-70 percent of the time cars will stop for lights, but those moving at higher speeds blow right on through.
Traffic Department Director Anuwat Thongkham said 60-70 percent of the time cars will stop for lights, but those moving at higher speeds blow right on through.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Gert Ned

    Idiots!

  • Malcolm Rowe

    Thais are incapable of following rules, no wonder so many get killed on the roads, the complete inaction of RTP is the main cause.

  • David Russell

    Unfortunately, one of the most dangerous places of all is the crossing of Sukhumvit opposite the Ambassador City. There have been countless accidents and deaths there over the last ten years. A huge 3 storeys high sign has recently been hung on a building asking for traffic lights – urgently but nothing has happened. Personally, I believe that the warnings have been enough and the preople responsible for safety and installing traffic lights should be charged with manslaughter when the next death occurs. Several years agoI was traumatised for weeks after I saw a young Russian woman completely flattened and her daughter and husband injured after not looking in the right direction and falling victim of an 18 wheeled truck. This must not happen again.