Beach smoking ban takes effect Thursday

Enforcement of Thailand’s ban on smoking on the beach begins Thursday, Feb. 1, and Pattaya officials are spending the final few days letting everyone know what’s coming.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri led a Jan. 19 quit-smoking event on Jomtien Beach with officials from the Disease Control Department, Pattaya police representatives, and Marine and Coastal Resources Management Office 2 to tout the Feb. 1 start of enforcement of the ban that became law last year.

City workers offered free health checks and speakers offered tips on how to kick the habit. Others spoke to a large crowd about the health hazards of smoking and second-hand smoke, as well as the impact on the environment that cigarette butts cause.

The event ended with a yoga class and public officials leading a beach cleanup where they claimed to collect more than 50,000 discarded butts.

Anan has given authority to implement the ban to the Marine and Coastal Resources office. However, police and municipal officers also will be enforcing the ban and can heavily fine or arrest smokers lighting up outside designated areas.

For those who need help quitting smoking, call 038-429-738.