Put your name down for a Cord

That is a “Cord”, not an “Accord!”

In 1936, Errett Lobban Cord displayed his car of the future, modestly known as a Cord 810. And it was revolutionary. Bodywork by Gordon M. Buehrig, with a big coffin nose and pontoons over the wheels, pop up headlights (actually ‘wind up’ headlamps) and pneumatic gear shift.

To make a replica of such a car would be very expensive and a myriad of red tape, but there has been a dramatic shift in the licensing laws following the passage of the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act, which passed Congress as part of a $305 billion highway funding bill.

Trademark holder has said, “Until now it was cost prohibitive to manufacture these cars profitably, but now that expensive high speed crash testing, for example, is no longer required to manufacture low runs of replicas, this makes tremendous sense.”

The Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act allows manufacturers of replicas of 325 turnkey cars using certified current model year engines without going through the same certification and testing processes other car manufacturers must complete before selling new cars. Previously, replica car builders could only offer complete cars minus drivetrains or cars in kit form.

No specifics on the revival Cord have yet been released. According to the announcement, the trademark holder is currently discussing partnerships with manufacturers and may have a display vehicle ready by late 2017.

To date, two other companies have announced plans to take advantage of the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act with the DeLorean Motor Company intending to offer revival DMC-12s; and the British carmaker AC intends to offer MkIV Cobras powered by a 6.2 liter GM LS V8.

I have driven a genuine Cord 812 and it was an amazing motor car, complete with two winding handles on the dash to elevate the headlights. Despite being a large heavy car, it was very stable and a delight to drive. I’d order a new one just for the Wow factor if nothing else!