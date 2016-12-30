Would you pay 13 mio for a wreck?

An Aston Martin DB4 that languished in woodland for almost half a century has been exhumed and is expected to sell for between 13 and 15 million baht at auction in January.

This well known British brand Aston Martin DB4 went to the USA over fifty years ago. In its day, the DB4 was one of the most powerful and desirable vehicles available. It is not known why this DB4 was one day parked and not started again.

The car’s history includes having sat outdoors in a secluded part of its owner’s property in Massachusetts since the early Seventies. While it is in no way a drivable classic – it is actually in a terrible state, and will need an expensive and thorough restoration – the North American climate has shown more kindness than British weather would have.

Over five decades of inactivity, rust formed and soggy leaves rose half way up the bodywork. Nevertheless, this DB4 is one of around 1,200 made and is therefore of immense international significance. Estimates of up to 15 million baht might make this the most expensive car to be discovered in a forest when it goes under the hammer on January 18 at Worldwide Auctioneers’ inaugural Scottsdale sale in Arizona.

No, I won’t be phoning a bid through!