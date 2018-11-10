Natter Nosh and Noggin

The monthly meeting of the Pattaya Car Club will be on November 12 (the second Monday of the month) and at a new location. Fletcher’s Folly is on Siam Country Club Road, 300 meters from the Mitkamol intersection (AKA Chicken Intersection) and across the road from the Maxxis tyre shop. A totally lighthearted approach to motoring, old and new, with exaggerations, through to outright lies and fun. Gather 7 p.m.