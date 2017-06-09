This could be most expensive car in the world

Better give the old piggy bank a good shake as this latest Rolls-Royce is tipped to cost from $17 to $20 million. It is a bespoke vehicle, and the bespoke Rolls-Royce Sweptail coupe is a limited-edition, one off created to satisfy a particularly exacting customer.

Making its public debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este in Lake Como, the vehicle features hand-crafted bodywork inspired by racing yachts, which is probably a clue as to who owns it.

It features a full-length panoramic roof unlike any other car on sale.

Rolls-Royce says the project started four years ago, when one of its most valued customers requested a car like no other. The anonymous owner worked with Rolls-Royce design director Giles Taylor to create the nautical-themed bodywork distinct from any production model.

Taylor says, “It is a Rolls-Royce designed and hand-tailored to fit a specific customer. This customer came to the House of Rolls-Royce with an idea, shared in the creative process where we advised him on his cloth, and then we tailored that cloth to him. You might say we cut the cloth for the suit of clothes that he will be judged by.”

The car features only two seats, and its interior was crafted with minimalism in mind: buttons and dials are tucked out of sight to keep the cabin uncluttered.

Hand-trimmed in moccasin and dark spice-colored leather as well as polished ebony and open-pore wood veneers, the interior also features a clock made from wood thin enough to be backlit.

Bespoke carbon fiber luggage includes a dedicated laptop holder, and the prod of a button reveals a chilled champagne bottle and special flutes.

The British marque (but owned by Germany) has not revealed drivetrain details behind the model, though it’s fair to say the brand’s existing V8 and V12 motors would provide sufficient momentum for the Sweptail.

Even if you do stumble across this car, I doubt very much that he would be amenable to a swift gallop round the block. But you could always ask.