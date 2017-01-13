Autotrivia

Last week I mentioned the Austin A40 Devon (not the Somerset) that came out post war. I asked how could you easily see the difference between the 1949 and 1950 models from the outside? The answer was that the 49 model did not have quarterlights, which first came out on the 1950 model.

So to this week, and it is a ‘what car is this?’ 406 of them were built between 1936 and 1939, straight eight supercharged engine of 5.4 liters, all independent suspension and revered today. What is it?

