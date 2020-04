Dear Golfers,

Good news! All our golf courses in Chonburi including Pattaya will be re-opening May 1, 2020.

You may reserve your tee time at all the favorite golf courses near you.







We sincerely hope to see you in the home of golf soon.

However, distancing will be recommended.

EGA Thailand

The East Coast Golf Courses Management Association

Ed’s Note: This must first be announced by Chonburi’s governor and is contingent on coronavirus cases continuing to decline.